Scammer uses online pop-up to steal $50,000 from elderly woman in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Volusia County have issued a warning about pop-up scams online after an 85-year-old woman lost $50,000 to scammers.

The woman clicked on a pop-up earlier this week, which gave scammers access to her laptop and bank account, resulting in the theft of $50,000.

Deputies are urging the public to avoid clicking on any links they do not recognize to prevent falling victim to similar scams.

