    By: Chip Skambis , Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    BARTOW, Fla. - A Volusia County father was arrested after deputies said he tried to solicit an underage girl online, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. 

    Kevin Van Orman, 35, is facing charges of lewd behavior and traveling to meet after using a computer to lure a child, jail records show. He was arrested last Monday. 

    Van Orman used the Whisper app and responded to a post placed by an undercover detective pretending to be a 15-year-old girl, the arrest report says. 

    After the undercover detective said he was a 15-year-old girl, Van Orman continued chatting, asking if the girl was visiting Walt Disney World and suggested meeting there, according to the report. 

    Van Orman, who lives in South Daytona, was a bus driver at Walt Disney World, according to his booking information with the jail. 

    A Disney spokesperson said he is on unpaid leave pending the outcome of the charges. 

    While he was chatting with the undercover detective, Van Orman also solicited another undercover detective posing as a 14-year-old girl, according to the arrest report. 

    During that conversation, Van Orman admitted he was chatting with a 15-year-old girl, which turned out to be the other undercover detective, the arrest report says.

    The arrest report said Van Orman traveled to an undercover location in Bartow that wasn’t on Disney property, where undercover detectives arrested him.

    According to the arrest report, Van Orman is married and has a 5-year-old daughter and a 2-year-old son.

    Van Orman was released on bail.

