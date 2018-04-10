  • Volusia County school threat arrests up to 22

    By: Monique Valdes

    Updated:

    VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Another Volusia County student is in trouble with the law, after being accused of making threats.

    A New Smyrna Beach Middle School teacher said an 11-year-old came up to her Monday and shook a box of Tic-Tac candy to sound like a gunshot then walked up to another student and said he was going to shoot that student. 

    It’s the 22nd student in the county accused of making school threats since the Parkland shooting.

    In an unrelated incident Monday at Holly Hill Middle School, another student allegedly cocked his arm as if he was loading a gun and said, "Bang, bang.” 

    Both students face felony charges.

