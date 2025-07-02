Volusia County Schools offer free meals to all students for 2025-2026 via CEP Program

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — For the 2025-2026 school year, Volusia County School District will continue providing free meals to all students through the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP).

This initiative guarantees that all students in the district get a free nutritious breakfast and lunch every day, eliminating the requirement for families to submit income applications for free and reduced-price meals.

The CEP program covers every school site in the Volusia County School District, ensuring all students have fair access to meals.

Additionally, students at Pace Center for Girls, Richard Milburn Academy West, and Richard Milburn Academy East will continue to receive free meals.

Families directly certified (DC) through state assistance programs will continue to receive eligibility letters for after-school care and Voluntary Prekindergarten (VPK) benefits.

