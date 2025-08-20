Volusia County warns teens against “Door Kick Challenge” after three arrested on felony charges

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County warned teenagers today not to join the “Door Kick Challenge” after three teens were arrested on felony charges.

The arrests happened following the teenagers allegedly kicking in a home door in Deltona, which was part of a viral TikTok trend.

The challenge involves knocking on a stranger’s door, recording the act, and then fleeing away.

Volusia County officials are worried that the “Door Kick Challenge” is spreading via social media sites such as TikTok.

Videos promoting this behavior have been spreading, leading the county to issue a public warning to prevent more incidents.

