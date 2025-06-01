Volusia County

Beach safety jetski rescues overturned canoer in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Earlier this week in Volusia County, a canoer capsized and lost his paddle, but luckily was spotted by Air One and rescued by a beach safety jet ski.

On Saturday, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office shared incredible footage of the beach rescue on their social media platform, X.

The rescue team, led by the beach safety jet ski, safely rescued and returned the person whose canoe capsized to shore.

