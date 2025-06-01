Beach safety jetski rescues overturned canoer in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Earlier this week in Volusia County, a canoer capsized and lost his paddle, but luckily was spotted by Air One and rescued by a beach safety jet ski.

On Saturday, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office shared incredible footage of the beach rescue on their social media platform, X.

When a canoer overturned and lost his paddle earlier this week in the ICW, Air One spotted him and led a Beach Safety jetski to give him a lift 👍🚁🛶 pic.twitter.com/xavbRQHEMk — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) May 31, 2025

The rescue team, led by the beach safety jet ski, safely rescued and returned the person whose canoe capsized to shore.

