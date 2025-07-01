Deltona man on the run accused of shooting roommate

DELTONA, Fla. — Volusia County Sheriff’s Office detectives have issued an arrest warrant for a man from Deltona, who is wanted in connection with a shooting that happened early this morning at a home in Volusia County.

Thomas A. Calderon is considered armed and dangerous and his current whereabouts are unknown.

The shooting took place after a verbal argument between Calderon and the victim, who were reportedly friends. The victim, a 29-year-old man, was shot in the abdomen and is currently undergoing surgery at a hospital in Sanford.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, the argument escalated after the two had been out drinking and Calderon was upset about how the victim was treating his girlfriend.

Deputies responded to the scene, executing a search warrant at the residence. The victim was initially taken to an Orange City hospital before being transferred to Sanford for surgery.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood was reported to be heading to the investigation scene.

Authorities urge anyone with information on Calderon’s whereabouts to contact 911 immediately and advise the public not to approach him.

