Frank Rendon Park will be temporarily closed for upgrades

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Volusia County will close Frank Rendon Park on August 11 to start a six-month restoration project to repair damage from Hurricanes Ian and Nicole.

Situated at 2705 S. Atlantic Ave. in Daytona Beach Shores, the park has been functioning with restricted amenities since the storms. The restoration efforts aim to improve accessibility, boost storm resilience, and enhance the overall visitor experience.

The project will begin with essential infrastructure improvements, including building a new seawall to safeguard the shoreline and reinstalling coquina rock to restore the natural barrier between the park and the ocean.

To enhance beach access, a new ADA dune walkover and second staircase at the southern entrance will be built. The park’s role as a community space will be renewed by rebuilding two storm-damaged pavilions and restoring the pedestrian observation area with coastline views.

During the park’s closure, visitors are encouraged to visit Edwin W. Peck Sr. Park, located 1.5 miles south, or the Florida Shores Beach Ramp, about a quarter-mile north of Frank Rendon Park, for beach access.

The restoration of Frank Rendon Park is expected to significantly improve its infrastructure and amenities, ensuring it remains a vibrant community space once completed.

