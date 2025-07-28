HCA Florida Healthcare opened a new emergency center in DeLand

DELAND, Fla. — HCA Florida Healthcare has opened a new emergency center in DeLand that will provide 24/7 emergency care for adults and children.

The newly opened HCA Florida West Volusia Emergency is a standalone emergency room that provides a full spectrum of medical services for both children and adults. The facility covers 11,300 square feet and is part of HCA Florida Healthcare’s expansion initiatives across the state.

“As the DeLand and surrounding communities expand, the need for 24/7 emergency care close to where people live and work is paramount,” said John Gerhold, chief executive officer at HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital.

Like hospital-based ERs, the modern ER is staffed with board-certified emergency medicine physicians and nurses available 24/7. It handles various emergencies, such as infections, chest pain, and fractures. HCA Florida West Volusia Emergency features 11 private treatment rooms and digital diagnostic equipment, including CT, ultrasound and portable X-ray machines.

HCA Florida Healthcare states that an on-site laboratory and telemedicine technology, focusing on stroke care and behavioral health, are also available. Patients visiting the facility can expect the same level of care as a hospital-based emergency department.

HCA Florida West Volusia Emergency marks an important advancement in increasing access to top-tier emergency services in Volusia County, aligning with collaborators’ views on addressing the community’s increasing healthcare demands.

