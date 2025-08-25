New Smyrna to discuss local infrastructure and flood prevention in Volusia County

NEW SMYRNA, Fla. — Leaders in New Smyrna Beach will discuss two projects at tomorrow’s city council meeting: a $96,000 upgrade to the Magnolia Event Center and a $1 million stormwater grant.

The city council meeting tomorrow night from 6 P.M. to 10 P.M. at City Hall will discuss projects to improve local infrastructure and prevent flooding in parts of Volusia County.

One of the main items on the agenda is the $96,000 project to upgrade the Magnolia Event Center. This effort aims to improve the facility, although specific details about the upgrades have not been revealed.

Along with the event center upgrade, New Smyrna Beach will also get a $1 million grant for stormwater improvements. This funding is intended to help resolve flooding problems in the area, although specific plans for how it will be used have not yet been detailed.

