Space enthusiasts flock to Space Coast for Artemis II launch

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — As Artemis II gets ready to launch, thousands are showing up to the Space Coast to get in place and watch.

Taiter Carson says demand for a good place to watch the launch is high. Seventeen people checked into the Indian River RV Park today by noon. “About three days ago, we started getting hundreds of phone calls daily,” he said. He says his park has a beautiful view. “We have a panoramic view of all the launch pads in the assembly center.”

For visitors like Joann Rawn, it’s exhilarating. “Literally, we can walk to it. They’re saying it’s really loud — you can see it — so I’m hoping that’s our first time. This is great. We’re excited about it.” Tourist Tabb Adams says it’s a big deal. “It’s a bucket list thing, right? I mean, seeing people launched into space. I never was able to catch a shuttle launch, so I was here to hopefully catch Artemis.” It’s history in the making. Chartier Gordon works for NASA. “Sending astronauts back to the moon for the first time in 50 years — this is historic.”

While the Space Coast Office of Tourism expects around 100,000 visitors, analyst John Boyd of the Boyd Company estimates around 400,000, but that includes watch parties around Central Florida.

Carson says, “It’s good for all the local businesses. It’s great for customers, and it’s great for our business.” He plans to have a watch party at his new event center along the water.

Jerry Stence from Fort Lauderdale has a picture-perfect view of the launch pad from Space View Park. He says he’s been camping out of his truck at the park since arriving Monday and admits it’s cramped with his furry friends, Bezel and Cleats. “Challenging. Can’t have a camper here, but with them in the back of my truck and me in the front part, they like it.” Some checked into the Indian River RV Park, equipped with all the comforts of home. Adams says, “I do all the cooking, and this is just kind of where we hang out during the day.”

While some enjoy the view from Space View or Jetty Park, others like Patrick Whalem prefer elsewhere. “I am going to be on the bridge, the Max Brewer Bridge. I got here today, and it’s going to fill up.” Chartier Gordon says, “I wanted to be close to Kennedy Space Center because I have a pass on the base to watch the launch.”

Jerry, who’s a Vietnam veteran, hopes Artemis II launches on time. “We were here last night, and we’ll be here leaving about — well, hopefully after the launch — and going to the West Coast.”

People can also see the launch from the beaches in Titusville, as well as Rotary Riverfront Park and Kennedy Point Park.

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