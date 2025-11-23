Port Orange teen sentenced several years for stealing and selling guns to minors

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — Court records reveal that a teenager from Port Orange has been sentenced to several years in prison for stealing guns and selling them to minors.

Skylar Snyder, the involved teenager, admitted guilt to burglary earlier this year. His arrest was related to an incident in which a 13-year-old bought a gun from Snyder and accidentally shot a friend, causing paralysis for the victim.

Detectives recovered four additional guns that Snyder had sold to children.

Under the plea deal, Snyder is set to be released in 2029.

