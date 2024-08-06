Port Orange police seeking teen accused of selling gun involved in 13-year-old boy’s shooting

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — Port Orange police have identified a man who they say is responsible for selling guns to multiple kids, including one that was involved in an accidental shooting that left a 13-year-old boy paralyzed.

That shooting occurred in the early morning hours of July 27th.

Port Orange police officers responded to the 1900 block of Creekwater Blvd. just before 2 a.m. for reports of a person who had been shot.

The officers arrived at the scene to find a 13-year-old boy with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police have said the shooting involved another minor and that it appeared to be accidental in nature.

No arrests have been made for the shooting itself.

However, Port Orange police say they’ve now identified 18-year-old Skylar D. Snyder as the person responsible for selling two guns to the kids who were involved, including the one that injured the victim.

Investigators say they ultimately tracked down four more guns from other kids who were not involved in the shooting. According to the police department, three of those guns had been reported stolen.

Police say they’ve obtained a warrant for Snyder charging him with two counts of selling a firearm to a minor and dealing in stolen property.

They say they’re still looking for Snyder and believe he may be in the area of Edgewater or Ormond Beaech.

Anyone who sees Snyder is urged to avoid approaching him and contact law enforcement immediately.

