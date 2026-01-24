Standoff in Ormond Beach ends with two-hour negotiation before an arrest, deputies say

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Deputies from the Volusia Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an agitated subject with a firearm on Hand Avenue in Ormond Beach on Jan. 22.

The situation concluded after over two hours of negotiations with Preston Meier, resulting in his arrest.

Upon arrival, deputies tried to engage with Meier, who retreated into his trailer and refused to let his girlfriend leave. As a result, additional resources, including SWAT and hostage negotiators, were called in to handle the tense standoff.

Law enforcement confirms Meier is now facing charges of false imprisonment and obstructing an officer without violence.

He is currently being held at the Volusia County Branch Jail with no bond on the false imprisonment charge.

Further developments will be released as officials continue to address the situation.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group