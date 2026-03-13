Central Florida Jewish communities increase security amid global tensions and recent attacks

ORLAND, Fla. — Jewish communities across Central Florida are on heightened alert following a recent attack on a synagogue near Detroit and growing concerns tied to international tensions involving Iran.

At the same time, the FBI is investigating a deadly shooting at Old Dominion University as a possible act of terrorism connected to the ongoing conflict overseas.

At the Chabad of South Orlando, security measures have been stepped up. A security guard stands watching outside the building, alongside an Orange County deputy. Surveillance cameras surround the property.

Rabbi Yosef Konikov says his goal is simple-- make sure people feel safe coming to worship.

The heightened awareness comes just days after Rabbi Konikov returned from Israel, where he experienced the conflict firsthand.

While there, he says he took shelter in bomb shelters as missiles were launched.

“I was literally out in the field, and I watched the missiles flying in the sky and I watched the Iron Dome missiles going up to intercept,” Konikov said.

Most flights in Israel and across much of the Middle East remain canceled.

The rabbi says leaving the region was difficult. He eventually crossed into Egypt. Along the way, he says he felt targeted because he was Jewish. According to Konikov, he was asked to remove his yarmulke before crossing the border.

“I was watching my back the whole time. I’ll tell you that,” he said.

Security experts say the conflict overseas could increase the risk of attacks in the United States. Retired Secret Service agent Donald Mihalek highlighted how Iran has long viewed the U.S. and Israel as adversaries and Iran is the largest state sponsor of terrorism.

Mihalek says as Iran’s military capabilities weaken, its strategy could change. He warns Iran may turn to cyberattacks or attempt to encourage individuals online to carry out attacks.

“All you need is an internet connection and social media, and you can radicalize people to commit an attack,” he said.

Mihalek says so-called “soft targets” could include malls, shopping centers, or even theme parks.

Iran’s goal, he says, is to create fear. “And in their minds, they create enough fear and the United States will be cowered and not continue whatever it’s doing, which right now we’re attacking Iran to dismantle the nuclear capabilities.”

Security experts stress that community awareness is critical.

If you see something suspicious, call 911 immediately.

Authorities say speaking out could be the key to saving lives or stopping an attack.

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