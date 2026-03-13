First measles case of 2026 reported in Central Florida

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health reported the first measles case in Central Florida this year on Thursday, March 12, 2026. The case involves an Osceola County resident between the ages of 25 and 29.

State records show the case was recorded on March 6. While the individual is an Osceola resident, the infection was acquired in the United States outside of Florida

This is the second measles case ever reported in Osceola County, based on state records dating back to 1992. The only other recorded case in the county occurred in 2011.

Florida reported 132 measles cases this year as of March 7. That total represents the highest number of cases for any single year currently listed in the state’s public database.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Florida has the third most measles cases in the country this year.

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