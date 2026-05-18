Florida to host U.S. Air Force Band of the West in July 4th celebrations

ORLANDO, Fla. — The U.S. Air Force Band of the West will perform across Florida this summer as part of celebrations marking 250 years of American independence.

The band, based at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas, is made up of 61 professional Airmen musicians.

The Air Force said the band performs for military and civilian audiences and travels more than 125,000 miles each year for free performances.

The Florida performances are scheduled for late June and early July.

Florida performance schedule

June 29: The Tracy Performing Arts Center, Middleton

June 30: The Sharon Performing Arts Center, The Villages

July 1: Youkey Theatre, Lakeland

July 2: Peabody Auditorium, Daytona Beach

July 3: Waterside Stage at Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista

July 4: Waterside Stage at Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista

The performances are part of Freedom 250 events connected to the nation’s upcoming semi quincentennial.

More information about the U.S. Air Force Band is available at airforcebands.com.

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