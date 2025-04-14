Veteran injured in a 2022 Daytona Beach motorcycle crash awarded $ 10.76 million verdict

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — On Thursday, a jury in Volusia County awarded a total of $10,766,000 to a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who suffered serious injuries in a motorcycle accident in Daytona Beach Shores, FL, in 2022.

“In this case, the defense made the mistake of questioning the honor and integrity of a Marine Corps vet by insinuating that our client was exaggerating his injuries,” said Morgan & Morgan founder John Morgan and attorney Jack T. Cook.

The plaintiff rejected the defense’s top pre-trial settlement proposal of only $90,000, ultimately receiving an eight-figure verdict.

Morgan and Cook continued, “The jury saw the truth — that our client’s injuries cause him constant pain, to the point he can no longer enjoy his time with family, and he will never ride a motorcycle again. Ultimately, the jury delivered justice for our client to help him get his life back to as normal as he possibly can.”

On March 31, 2022, the plaintiff, a resident of Volusia County, was riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle north along State Road A1A.

A woman from Michigan, traveling in the opposite direction, did not yield and turned left in front of him. Despite the biker’s attempts to avoid the crash, the two vehicles collided.

The plaintiff endured significant injuries, such as a herniated disc in his neck, a torn rotator cuff and exacerbation of a prior back herniation, along with facial scarring.

He had surgery on his lower back and will require future surgeries on his neck and shoulder.

