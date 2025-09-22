Volusia County lifeguards rescued nearly 200 people over the weekend amid rip current warnings

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Lifeguards in Volusia County have issued a rip current warning after rescuing nearly 200 people over the weekend.

Officials reported that 96 individuals were rescued from rip currents on Sunday alone, highlighting the ongoing risks posed by these dangerous ocean conditions.

“We want people to be aware of red flag warnings and to swim in front of a staffed lifeguard tower,” said Director Tamra Malphurs of Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue.

Rip current conditions, influenced by weather patterns related to Gabrielle, are expected to continue for the next several days. Beachgoers are advised to stay alert and follow safety warnings to avoid further incidents.

If caught in a rip current, officials recommend staying calm and swimming parallel to the shoreline until you are free from the current. Given the ongoing rip conditions, beach safety officials stress the importance of swimming near lifeguard towers and following safety warnings to protect public safety.

Rip current conditions affected by Gabrielle-related weather patterns are likely to continue for the upcoming days.

