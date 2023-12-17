Volusia County officials prepare for strong storms at the beach overnight

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County Beach Safety officials remind residents to stay out of the water with rough surf, as rain and wind are expected to continue through the night.

The county is currently under a single red flag warning, and they would only upgrade to a double red flag if they believe large debris are in the water.

The county’s public works team has also put a lot of effort into helping people rebuild their seawalls after last year’s hurricanes.

In the areas where the seawalls are not ready, they have a sand trap bag system in place that should withstand these storm conditions.

County officials said they believe that even the vulnerable parts of the coast will hold up through the sand trap bag system.

The county has also taken some precautionary measures, like removing trash bins and dog bag dispensers off the beach.

In Port Orange, the city has drained some ditches to help lower the risk of flooding in low-lying areas.

Volusia County Beach Patrol Deputy Chief Tammy Malphurs said she doesn’t think any locals would try swimming in these conditions, but she is reminding them that it would be difficult for her staff to help if they did.

