Volusia Health Department to host county job fair

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Multiple Volusia County government divisions will join the Florida Department of Health and Flagler-Volusia CareerSource for a job fair next week.

Participating divisions include Emergency Medical Services, Corrections, Votran, and Beach Sfasety.

Representatives from each department will be on hand to outline various job responsibilities.

Featured jobs include positions for paramedics and EMTs, corrections officers, bus drivers, and lifeguards.

Current and former county employees in those positions will also be available to discuss their first-hand experiences with potential applicants.

Representatives from the county’s Human Resources Department will be available to discuss benefits, inform applicants on how to apply for positions, or even help with applying for jobs on-site.

The job fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, at the Florida Department of Health, 1845 Holsonback Drive, Daytona Beach.

For more information about the job fair or employment opportunities with Volusia County, contact Human Resources Manager Nicole Duchesneau at 386-736-5951 or by email at nduchesneau@volusia.org.

