0 Volusia schools' pot policy moving toward a change

DELAND, Fla. - The Volusia County School Board moved one step closer Tuesday to changing the district’s marijuana policy to accommodate medicinal use.

It’s a win for a couple fighting for their daughter, who has a rare genetic disorder, to be given CBD oil, a cannabis product, at school.

The school board voted to put the proposal amending the current policy, which forbids the use, to the public, starting a 30-day period for people to review and comment on the policy.

Kim and JJ Adams, who have been fighting for their daughter Zoe, cried tears of happiness when the vote took place.

“I’m beyond belief for them to even take it to the next step,” said JJ.

JJ said he thought the school board would just discuss the rough draft of a medical marijuana policy and move on until the next meeting.

Even that, he said, would have been a small victory for Zoe, who suffers from Sanfilippo syndrome.

The board members instead made a few technical changes and then unanimously decided to go ahead and publicize the policy as required, setting up to vote on it as soon as possible.

“She's always going to live forever because of Zoe's policy,” said Linda Cuthbert, Volusia County School Board Chair. “We know we're doing the right thing. We hope the federal government will understand what we're trying to do.”

@volusiaschools board just approved advertising potential medical marijuana policy to public after a few technical changes are made. They also approved calling it “Zoe’s Policy” once it’s officially rubber stamped by the board, which is all but a certainty at this point. https://t.co/9nS9li8vO7 — Deanna Allbrittin (@deannaTVnews) September 26, 2018

