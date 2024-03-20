Volusia sheriff, Florida AG warn spring breakers over deadly fentanyl risk

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — State Attorney General Ashley Moody is sending a warning to spring breakers along the Volusia County coast.

She says illegal drugs are spreading, and they could be laced with deadly amounts of fentanyl.

Moody and Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said they’re seeing traces of fentanyl show up in younger and younger kids.

And they know spring break is a popular time for underage drinking and drug use.

“When we serve search warrants on these drug dens, we recover pill presses,” Chitwood said. “Those pill presses are pressing pills to look like popular party drugs.”

The attorney general also highlighted the Helping Heroes Program, which gives out free Narcan.

The nasal spray can reverse an opioid overdose.

