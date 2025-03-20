Voodoo-themed restaurant Curio to replace former Soundbar in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Curio Orlando, a New Orleans-inspired restaurant with voodoo-style ambiance, is headed to downtown Orlando, replacing the former Soundbar.

The venue will offer breakfast, lunch and dinner at 37 W. Pine St., adjacent the popular Halloween-themed bar Cocktails & Screams.

It’s the latest venture from James Morrone and Addie Hassel, the couple behind several downtown Orlando venues including Cocktails & Screams, 1-Up Orlando, The Society and High-T.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2025 Cox Media Group