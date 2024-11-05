Voters have until Thursday to fix problems with mail-in ballots

ORLANDO, Fla — Thousands of mail-in ballots in Central Florida have been flagged by computers as potentially problematic due to mismatching signatures or missing signatures.

County elections offices typically notify voters that their ballot had an issue, giving them time to correct the issue in a process known as “curing.”

However, it’s likely some ballots will never be counted.

While mail-in ballots must reach the elections office by the time polls close Tuesday, voters have until the close of business Thursday to cure any issues.

With several Central Florida races coming down to the wire in recent cycles, the ballots could potentially swing an election.

Voters can check their ballot’s status on their local election supervisor’s website and also learn more about the process to cure their problem.





