Walt Disney World to build new ‘Cars’ attractions at Magic Kingdom

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Walt Disney World is sharing more details about a planned major expansion.

Disney announced two “Cars” attractions will be built at its Magic Kingdom Park.

The “Cars” franchise is a popular Pixar Animation Studios and Disney film series that was first released in 2006.

Officials released new concept art of the attractions that will be built inside Magic Kingdom’s “Frontierland.”

Disney said the current attractions “Rivers of America” and “Tom Sawyer Island” will be transformed to make room for the new rides.

Construction is expected to begin next year.

