Walt Disney World celebrates grand opening of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Walt Disney World is celebrating the grand opening of a big new attraction.

A new ride is now open to the public at Magic Kingdom.

Channel 9 got an inside look at Tiana’s Bayou Adventure earlier this month.

The log flume ride features characters and music from the hit movie “The Princess and the Frog.”

The attraction replaces Splash Mountain, which closed last year.

Disney officials described the new attraction’s backstory as one that “digs a little deeper” into Princess Tiana’s story.

They said park visitors will be transported to a Louisiana bayou for a journey “full of music” and “Mama Odie’s magic” in preparation for a “celebration where everyone’s welcome.”

The ride will also open in Anaheim, California, later this year at the original Disneyland Park.

