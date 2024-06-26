Disney to replace Genie+ with Lightning Lane Multi Pass, announces return of holiday events

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Walt Disney World has announced upcoming changes to its “Genie+” and “Lightning Lane” services.

The products allow guests to use a shorter line at many rides.

Soon, guests will be able to buy a “Lightning Lane Multi Pass.”

Officials said this will replace the current Disney Genie+ service.

Parkgoers can select three attractions to skip the standby line.

Guests at Disney hotels will be able to choose those rides up to a week before their visit.

Disney also said its current individual Lightning Lane feature will be rebranded as “Lightning Lane Single Pass.”

The changes start July 24.

Walt Disney World Lightning Lane Changes take effect on July 24. (Disney)

Walt Disney World has also announced the return of some popular holiday favorites.

Its “Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party” will run at Magic Kingdom on select nights from Nov. 8 to Dec. 20.

Another event, “Jollywood Nights,” will also be available at Disney’s Hollywood Studios between Nov. 9 and Dec. 21.

And at Epcot, “International Festival of the Holidays” will begin Nov. 29 and end Dec. 30.

Beginning July 24, @WaltDisneyWorld guests can plan in advance with Lightning Lane Multi Pass and Lightning Lane Single Pass 📲: https://t.co/wU56vyHZsL pic.twitter.com/GndKGpokGZ — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) June 25, 2024

