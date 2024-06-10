Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Magic Kingdom: What to know before you go

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will soon open to the public at Disney’s Magic Kingdom.

Park officials said the new “The Princess and the Frog”-themed attraction -- which replaced the iconic Splash Mountain ride -- will open June 28.

Disney officials described the new attraction’s backstory as one that “digs a little deeper” into Princess Tiana’s story.

Read: Disney, Florida to make up, agree to 5th theme park

They said park visitors will be transported to a Louisiana bayou for a journey “full of music” and “Mama Odie’s magic” in preparation for a “celebration where everyone’s welcome.”

The ride will also open in Anaheim, California, later this year at the original Disneyland Park.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 Splash Mountain to be re-branded Splash Mountain to be re-branded (Walt Disney World)

Here’s what to know before you go:





Virtual queue

A standby queue will not be available in the initial days after the ride opens.

Visitors can request to join the virtual queue via the My Disney Experience app at either 7 a.m. or 1 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Read: Disney, oversight district agree to 5th major park, 2 minor parks, 14,000 more hotel rooms, more





Will there be a drop?

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will let riders journey into the New Orleans bayou with thrilling drops, including a 50-foot drop.





Height requirement

Guests must be at least 40 inches (102 centimeters) or taller to ride Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

Read: Disney set to invest up to $17B in Florida parks now that fight with DeSantis appointees has ended





Be prepared to get wet

Disney said that when you drop into Tiana’s party, there is a strong chance riders may get wet. While most visitors will appreciate the cool down, others may want to bring rain gear.





Try some of Tiana’s beignets

Disney said that on opening day, Golden Oaks Outpost and the Friar’s Nook will serve beignets. The sweet treat will be available for a limited time.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group