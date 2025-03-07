Walt Disney World President Jeff Vahle talks Epic Universe, CFTOD, leadership

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The sold-out room at Crowne Plaza Orlando-Downtown was feeling the magic at the March 5 Orlando Business Journal Power Breakfast featuring Walt Disney World Resort President Jeff Vahle.

Originally from Winter Haven, Vahle started with Disney as a mechanical engineer at Magic Kingdom after working as an engineer for Eastman Kodak. He held various executive positions at Disney, including president of Disney Cruise Line, before being promoted to president of Walt Disney World in 2020.

At Walt Disney World, Vahle leads a team of about 80,000 employees — also known as cast members — and is the key local leader as the theme park destination undergoes a major expansion.

