Walt Disney World takes Lost and Found online

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Walt Disney World's lost and found system is going high-tech.

    The theme park is teaming up with Chargerback, an online system that lets guests report a missing item. Guests fill out what they lost, when and where they lost it, and their contact information. Disney says its employees will then start looking for the lost item.

    Disney says guests will get an email with a claim number, and an update within 48 hours.

    The online service is for guests who lost an item at one of its four theme parks, Disney Springs, Typhoon Lagoon, Blizzard Beach, ESPN Wide World of Sports, or a park bus, monorail or watercraft.

    The service does not handle items left at a resort hotel or Disney’s Magical Express to and from Orlando International Airport.

    To read more about Walt Disney’s World’s Lost and Found policy and to access Chargerback, click here.

