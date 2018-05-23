Walt Disney World takes Lost and Found online

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Walt Disney World's lost and found system is going high-tech.
The theme park is teaming up with Chargerback, an online system that lets guests report a missing item. Guests fill out what they lost, when and where they lost it, and their contact information. Disney says its employees will then start looking for the lost item.
Related Headlines
Read: Things to do in Orlando besides theme parks
Disney says guests will get an email with a claim number, and an update within 48 hours.
The online service is for guests who lost an item at one of its four theme parks, Disney Springs, Typhoon Lagoon, Blizzard Beach, ESPN Wide World of Sports, or a park bus, monorail or watercraft.
Read: Best places to get married in Orlando
The service does not handle items left at a resort hotel or Disney’s Magical Express to and from Orlando International Airport.
To read more about Walt Disney’s World’s Lost and Found policy and to access Chargerback, click here.
<<Download the free WFTV News & Weather apps>>
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}