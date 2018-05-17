0 Best places to get married in Orlando

In addition to the magic of Walt Disney World and Universal Studios, there is romance in the air in Orlando. For those looking to tie the knot, learn the best places to get married in Orlando.



The Balcony Orlando

Larger wedding parties will find a home for their special day at Orlando's The Balcony venue. The venue, which can accommodate more than 300 guests, is unique in that it is a rooftop venue. Enjoy views of Orlando's Lake Eola, Orange Avenue and more from high above.



Features of The Balcony include a bridal suite and more than 13,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space to imagine your wedding.



Citrus Club

Dubbed as a premiere downtown wedding club, Citrus Club has been helping couples say "I do" since 1971. Features of this venue include several ballrooms, floor-to-ceiling views of Orlando and the option to work with a private event director to curate the wedding of your dreams.



The Villas of Grand Cypress

Brides seeking a sleek outdoor venue for their wedding need look no further than The Villas of Grand Cypress. The highlight of the is its 1,500 acres available for hosting the ultimate wedding.



Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort

Those with a generous budget can host a luxurious wedding at the Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney. The Four Seasons has space to accommodate weddings of more than 300 guests. Features of the Four Seasons include the option to curate a lakeside wedding near the water or a lavish indoor reception fit for a queen.



Lake Nona Golf & Country Club

For those wanting their wedding day to conjure up thoughts of serenity, Lake Nona Golf & Country Club is a venue of choice. This country club, with Lake Nona as a scenic backdrop, has on-site lodge accommodations for wedding guests as well as an 18-hole championship golf course for added entertainment.



Discovery Cove

Planning a smaller, more intimate wedding? Add Discovery Cove to your venue list. This venue, set upon Sunrise Beach and near nature trails, is a good fit for those with fewer than 30 guests. Features include personalized photo sessions, complimentary lunch and breakfast, as well as unlimited snacks and beverages throughout the day and the option to add an excursion package.



Imperial Design Banquet Hall

One of the more inexpensive venues of the bunch, Imperial Design Banquet Hall makes a great choice for those wanting a smaller-sized wedding as well. The banquet hall has a total capacity of 250 people, and features pristine hardwood floors, a bridal suite, wireless internet and the option to have fabric draped from the ceiling as an extra embellishment.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.