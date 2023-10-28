Warm, breezy Saturday on tap for Central Florida; beachgoers should expect rough, dangerous surf

ORLANDO, Fla. — Temperatures will rise into the mid and upper 80s on Saturday in Central Florida.

You can also expect breezy conditions, with winds out of the east at 5 to 15 mph.

Rain chances throughout the Channel 9 viewing are low, but not out of the question.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said isolated sprinkles will be possible.

If you’re heading to the beach today, plan on rough and dangerous seas.

Crimi said life-threatening rip currents will persist along Central Florida’s coastline.

Looking ahead, it will remain warm and breezy on Sunday and through Halloween.

Our next front won’t deliver cooler temperatures until Wednesday, when highs return to the 70s.

