Warm, dry weather pattern continues in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — The warm weather continues Thursday with afternoon temperatures again climbing above average in Central Florida.

Highs will reach the low to mid 80s, with Orlando topping out at 83°.

Thursday weather outlook (WFTV) A dome of warmth will stay locked into place over the Gulf for the next few days. (WFTV staff)

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said our dry and warm pattern will last for at least a few more days — basically through the weekend.

By the end of next week, Crimi said we’ll start to see some changes throughout the Channel 9 viewing area.

The dome of warmth that has been locked into place over the Gulf will get pushed east of The Bahamas.

Rain and cooler weather will finally enter the picture again by the end of next week.

