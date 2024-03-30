Warm Easter sunday, possible rain later in the week

ORLANDO, Fla. — It will be a great Sunday for Easter activities

Meteorologist George Waldenberger said Easter morning will have a nice start with some possible areas for fog mainly in the northwest of Orlando with highs in the mid 80s.

In the afternoon the weather is looking nice, just be careful if you’re heading to the beach as rip currents have been an issue lately, so stay by lifeguards.

Temps will be back in the 90s by Tuesday, with chances of rain Wednesday afternoon/evening.

Evening Weather 3/30/24 (WFTV)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group