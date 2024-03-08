Warm and mostly cloudy Friday with near-record highs expected over weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida has several warm days ahead.

Our area will have a foggy start Friday morning, with parts of Orange and Osceola counties having a dense fog advisory until 9 a.m.

After the fog burns away, we will have a nice day overall.

Central Florida will be mostly cloudy and warm Friday, with highs in the mid-80s.

Our area will be even warmer on Saturday, with near-record highs in the upper 80s.

Our next best chance of rain will come overnight Saturday into Sunday morning.

Central Florida will be cooler to start next week before gradually warming.

