Warm temps for the rest of the weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — The strike of the 80s will come to an end as a cold front is coming Monday.

There will be a few showers overnight and early Sunday morning.

There is some chance for quick rain early Sunday morning, but it won’t last long.

Sunday afternoon will feel colder as the cold front comes in.

The rest of the week will mostly be in the 60s.

weather 01/27/2024 (wftv)

