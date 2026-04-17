Winter Springs delivers nearly 1,000 free trees for Arbor Day

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — Winter Springs will begin delivering nearly 1,000 free trees to residents next week as part of its annual Arbor Day giveaway program.

City officials said deliveries begin Monday and will continue through Friday, which is Arbor Day.

Residents who registered in advance selected one tree to be delivered directly to the address they provided.

This year’s available tree varieties included bald cypress, crape myrtle, red maple, tea olive and southern red cedar.

The city said the annual program is designed to support urban canopy growth, environmental conservation and neighborhood beautification.

Participants will also receive tree care information covering planting, watering and long-term maintenance.

The program is supported by Winter Springs’ Arbor Fund and by A Budget Tree Service Inc..

City officials said Winter Springs has maintained its Tree City USA designation for more than 30 years, reflecting ongoing efforts to preserve and expand tree coverage across the community.

More information about future environmental programs is available through the city’s website and social media channels.

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