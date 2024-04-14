Warming up: Great weather for Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Gorgeous again today!

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said there will be sunny skies with highs in the 80s.

Orlando will hit 84 degrees.

Clear and cool again tonight, lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Read: New pickleball court oin Winter Springs

Morning forecast: Sunday, April 14 Our first stretch of the 90s is headed our way, starting Wednesday. (Kassandra Crimi/WFTV)

Weather will stay quiet most of the week.

We are tracking a significant warm-up.

Our first stretch of the 90s is headed our way, starting Wednesday.

Read: L3 Harris Technologies unexpectedly lays off dozens in Brevard County

Morning forecast: Sunday, April 14 Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said there will be sunny skies with highs in the 80s. (Kassandra Crimi/WFTV)

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group