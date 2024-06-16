Washing dishes became a bit sweeter

ORLANDO, Fla. — Dunkin’ is adding a sprinkle of fun to everyday chores.
Dunkin’ is collaborating with Scrub Daddy and Scrub Mommy to create a Dunkin’ sponge.
“This collaboration started with a witty conversation on social media between the brands, which evolved into a partnership,” Dunkin’ officials said.
The doughnut-shaped sponges will be available for a limited time.
Doughnut and cleaning lovers can purchase these doughnut-shaped sponges online.
