Washing dishes became a bit sweeter

ORLANDO, Fla. — Dunkin’ is adding a sprinkle of fun to everyday chores.

Dunkin’ is collaborating with Scrub Daddy and Scrub Mommy to create a Dunkin’ sponge.

“This collaboration started with a witty conversation on social media between the brands, which evolved into a partnership,” Dunkin’ officials said.

Read: Ivanhoe Park Lager House opens in old Deadwords space

The doughnut-shaped sponges will be available for a limited time.

Doughnut and cleaning lovers can purchase these doughnut-shaped sponges online.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group