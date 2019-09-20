Waste Pro CEO suing Belle Isle mayor, claims mayor hurt company's reputation

BELLE ISLE, Fla. - Waste Pro and its CEO are suing the mayor of Belle Isle after comments he made about his personal experience with the company in a public meeting.
A lawsuit filed Thursday, claims Mayor Nick Fouraker slandered the company and hurt its reputation.
Waste Pro said Fouraker sabotaged its chances at a meeting on June 4 to get a contract, causing it to lose money.
According to the lawsuit, a committee had recommended the contract go to Waste Pro, but during a discussion at a city council meeting, the mayor said he worked for Bishop Beale and that the firm and Waste Pro were in litigation.
“We exclusively dealt with John Jennings, the CEO of the company, and he lied personally to me and the CEO of my company, and so I have not had a good experience with Waste Pro. I do not find them fair dealing,” Fouraker said. “I cannot sit here quietly, and I’ve had stuff stolen from me from a vendor that could be awarded a large contract from the city that I preside over as mayor without sharing personally. They’ve had a tough time fulfilling their obligation.”
The mayor does not vote on the contract, but the lawsuit claims the mayor’s “malicious, unprivileged and defamatory statements were made outside the scope of his office as city mayor in order to advance his personal vendetta.”
The company is suing for libel and slander after the city put the vote on hold but then awarded the contract to another company.
