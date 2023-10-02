WATCH: Bear spotted in Windermere neighborhood

WINDERMERE, Fla. — A home surveillance camera captured quite the surprise in Windermere.

Police Chief David Ogden posted video on Facebook of a small bear wandering outside someone’s home early Saturday morning.

The home is on East Boulevard between the city’s Main Street and Lake Bessie.

Ogden said Florida Fish and Wildlife officials have been made aware of the roaming bear.

The Town of Windermere also posted on social media to alert residents about the animal sighting.

The post read “DO NOT APPROACH” and asked people in that area to exercise caution and keep an eye on pets and children.

WFTV has reached out to FWC in an effort to find out if the agency has captured the bear.

