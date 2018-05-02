Watch: Burglars caught on camera breaking into vehicles in Oviedo

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Investigators with the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office need the public’s help identifying two men accused of breaking into a home and several vehicles.
The burglaries happened April 21 in the 300 block of Moffat Loop in unincorporated Oviedo, deputies said.
One of the victims said she woke up to the sound of a door slamming and a man walking past her front window, deputies said. The man opened the door to her vehicle and she banged on the bedroom window to scare him off.
One man had a gun while the other man was wearing a multicolored hoodie, deputies said. Before they broke into the vehicle, the men went into the woman’s home through an unlocked garage door, deputies said. Once inside, they stole keys and other items, deputies said.
Deputies later determined vehicles at multiple nearby residences had also been burglarized.
Anyone with information about the burglaries has been asked to call the Seminole County Sheriff's Office at 407-665-6650 or Crimeline at (800) 423-TIPS (8477). Calls made to Crimeline remain anonymous, and tips that lead to the felony arrest of a suspect and/or the recovery of stolen property and drugs are eligible for cash rewards of up to $1,000.
