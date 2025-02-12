Local

Ch. 9′s Greg Warmoth asks lawmaker to explain who would be impacted by new immigration legislation

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
Greg Warmoth at Florida's special session Warmoth asked Sen. Joe Gruters (R-Sarasota) about fears over deportation if immigration legislation passes. (WFTV staff)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida’s special session will continue Wednesday in Tallahassee.

Lawmakers said they are working on a new bill to help control illegal immigration.

Channel 9 anchor Greg Warmoth traveled to Tallahassee for a closer look at what might happen when a measure is signed into law.

He questioned the bill’s sponsor about who could be impacted by new legislation.

Warmoth asked Sen. Joe Gruters (R-Sarasota) whether people should be afraid about deportation for themselves and their children if the bill passes.

You can hear Gruters’ response in Warmoth’s report below.

