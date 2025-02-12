Ch. 9′s Greg Warmoth asks lawmaker to explain who would be impacted by new immigration legislation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida’s special session will continue Wednesday in Tallahassee.

Lawmakers said they are working on a new bill to help control illegal immigration.

Channel 9 anchor Greg Warmoth traveled to Tallahassee for a closer look at what might happen when a measure is signed into law.

He questioned the bill’s sponsor about who could be impacted by new legislation.

Warmoth asked Sen. Joe Gruters (R-Sarasota) whether people should be afraid about deportation for themselves and their children if the bill passes.

You can hear Gruters’ response in Warmoth’s report below.

