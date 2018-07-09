ORLANDO, Fla. - A father and his child who were zip-lining at Gatorland found themselves dangling above a pool of large alligators.
“Really think you are having a bad day?” a nearby man is heard saying in a Facebook video he posted of the incident on Saturday. “Let me show you what a real bad day looks like.”
The manager of Gatorland, Nick Cahippina, told News 96.5 WDBO the family was never in any danger and that people get stuck on the zip line quite often, mostly due to wind gusts. He added that the staff is trained to handle situations like this.
The father and son were stuck about 40 feet above the gators for around 20 to 25 minutes until they were safety taken down.
Watch below: Dad and child dangling over live gators at Gatorland
