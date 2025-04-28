WATCH: Deputies help relocate large gator found near Florida high school

PARRISH, Fla. — Deputies had to manage an unusual visitor outside a high school in Parrish, Florida.

Bodycam footage shows deputies wrangling an alligator near Parrish Community High School.

They secured the gator’s snout and safely relocated it off campus.

Experts state that as Florida expands, wildlife encounters like this are occurring more frequently.

People in Florida need to be especially aware of their surroundings, particularly during alligator mating season.

