WATCH: Falcon 9 rocket lights up Space Coast during overnight launch

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Another day, another launch from Florida’s Space Coast.

SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket early Tuesday.

The rocket lifted off at 2:10 a.m. from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

READ: Recall alert: Food sold at Walmart, Aldi, Trader Joe’s part of BrucePac recall

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket launches from Cape Canaveral early Tuesday. The rocket deployed 23 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit. (SpaceX)

It then delivered 23 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit.

The satellites are used to provide broadband internet capability to locations around the globe.

Falcon 9 delivers 23 @Starlink satellites to orbit from Florida pic.twitter.com/MH3yNH6e0e — SpaceX (@SpaceX) October 15, 2024

Following separation, the first stage booster landed on “A Shortfall of Gravitas” droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

READ: NASA launches Europa Clipper on 1.8B mile journey to Jupiter

On Monday, NASA got its Europa Clipper mission underway.

That started with a launch from KSC, courtesy of a Falcon Heavy rocket.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group