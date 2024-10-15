Local

WATCH: Falcon 9 rocket lights up Space Coast during overnight launch

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Another day, another launch from Florida’s Space Coast.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket early Tuesday.

The rocket lifted off at 2:10 a.m. from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

READ: Recall alert: Food sold at Walmart, Aldi, Trader Joe’s part of BrucePac recall

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket launches from Cape Canaveral early Tuesday. The rocket deployed 23 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit. (SpaceX)

It then delivered 23 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit.

The satellites are used to provide broadband internet capability to locations around the globe.

Following separation, the first stage booster landed on “A Shortfall of Gravitas” droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

READ: NASA launches Europa Clipper on 1.8B mile journey to Jupiter

On Monday, NASA got its Europa Clipper mission underway.

That started with a launch from KSC, courtesy of a Falcon Heavy rocket.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read