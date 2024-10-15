WATCH: Falcon 9 rocket lights up Space Coast during overnight launch

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Another day, another launch from Florida’s Space Coast.
SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket early Tuesday.
The rocket lifted off at 2:10 a.m. from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
It then delivered 23 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit.
The satellites are used to provide broadband internet capability to locations around the globe.
Falcon 9 delivers 23 @Starlink satellites to orbit from Florida pic.twitter.com/MH3yNH6e0e— SpaceX (@SpaceX) October 15, 2024
Following separation, the first stage booster landed on “A Shortfall of Gravitas” droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.
On Monday, NASA got its Europa Clipper mission underway.
That started with a launch from KSC, courtesy of a Falcon Heavy rocket.
