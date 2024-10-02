WATCH: Game 2 of the AL Wild Card series between the Tigers and Astros on Channel 9

HOUSTON, Tx — The Detroit Tigers take on the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park in Houston for game 2 of the AL Wild Card series on Channel 9.

The Tigers won the opening game of the best-of-three series 3-1, their first postseason game since 2014.

Tigers ace and AL Triple Crown winner Tarik Skubal pitched a gem, going six innings while giving up only four hits and striking out six batters.

The Astros nearly amounted to a comeback, scoring one in the ninth. They had the bases loaded but could not bring the tying or game-winning runs home.

Astros look to avoid the sweep, while the Tigers look to advance to the AL Divisional series for the first time in ten years.

Catch the action on Channel 9 at 2:30.

