WATCH: Gov. DeSantis gives update on Hurricane Helene recovery efforts in Bradenton

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

BRADENTON, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference Monday afternoon to discuss the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

DeSantis will speak at the Manatee Memorial Hospital in Bradenton at 2:30 p.m.

Joining DeSantis at the event will be:

  • Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie
  • Major General John D. Haas, Adjutant General of Florida
  • Florida Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary

