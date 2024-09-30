WATCH: Gov. DeSantis gives update on Hurricane Helene recovery efforts in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference Monday afternoon to discuss the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.
DeSantis will speak at the Manatee Memorial Hospital in Bradenton at 2:30 p.m.
Joining DeSantis at the event will be:
- Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie
- Major General John D. Haas, Adjutant General of Florida
- Florida Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary
