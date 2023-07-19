Watch: Opal the sea turtle returns to the ocean after 7-month rehab stay at Brevard Zoo

COCOA BEACH, Fla. — Opal the sea turtle returned to the ocean on Wednesday weighing double the amount that she did was she was rescued from Port Canaveral seven months ago.

Zoo officials said Opal arrived at Brevard Zoo’s Sea Turtle Healing Center on Dec. 7, after being found floating in a construction zone in Port Canaveral covered in algae and barnacles.

Jess Patterson, coordinator of the Sea Turtle Healing Center, said Opal was underweight and under the weather.

After months of treatment, including regular use of a nebulizer for pneumonia, Opal went back out to sea on Wednesday from Lori Wilson Park in Cocoa Beach.

Read: Opal the sea turtle to be released after 7-month rehab stay at Brevard Zoo

Patterson said now that Opal has been released, the healing center is caring for 17 patients.

Photos: Opal the sea turtle returns to the ocean after 7-month rehab stay at Brevard Zoo

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 13 Opal the sea turtle release Opal the sea turtle returned to the ocean on Wednesday weighing double the amount that she did was she was rescued from Port Canaveral seven months ago. (Brevard Zoo)

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group